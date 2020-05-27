Developing antibody testing could help experts determine COVID-19 exposure in populations

New developments on antibody testing may bring health experts a step closer to finding out how much of a population could have already been exposed to COVID-19.

According to Alachua County Health Administrator Paul Myers, antibody testing began several months ago.

Out of the over 100,000 tests taken throughout Florida, Alachua County has completed more than 700 of those antibody tests.

Of those tests, 34 are positive, making it a 5% positivity rate.

Myers says this test is being improved and should not be used to determine any policies.

"If this test is accurate, again this is a big if, then you're looking at over 13,000 people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and who have developed antibodies and that's important because those individuals may have some seasonal immunities like we have with other respiratory illnesses,” Myers said.

These antibody tests are usually conducted in labs like Quest or Lab Corp, usually through a blood test.