A woman in Dixie County is asking for the public's help after her Bobcat Crane and other equipment was stolen.

The woman who owns Barns Kits of America in Old Town says video surveillance shows a white truck taking the equipment from the back of the shop last week.

She's looking for this 943 bobcat with a boom crane and hydraulic auger pulled on top of a trailer.

She is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who's either seen the machine or the white truck.