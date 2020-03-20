Diocese of St. Augustine announces suspension of public mass

The Catholic Church is one of the latest entities to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Diocese of St. Augustine announced yesterday that all public masses have been suspended, effective immediately.

Priests will still offer the Sacrifice of the Mass daily, as well as the Angelus at noon and the Evening Prayer, all of which will be broadcast online.

Queen of Peace Catholic Community in Gainesville has links to those on its social media and is also working on releasing resources of its own, including daily vesper services with messages from their priests.

"I feel, especially at this point, that there's great clarity and uniformity so that parishes are really working together to have a common policy to protect everybody and to provide quality ministry in extraordinary circumstances," said Reverend Alberto Esposito.

All seven Florida Dioceses have announced the suspension of services.