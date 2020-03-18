Disney pledges to donate excess food from parks after shutdown

Disneyworld may be closing down, but it is not out of the fight against COVID-19.

The parks will be donating excess food from Disneyworld and Disneyland as they shut down. Here in Florida, food will go to the 'Second Harvest Food Banks' in Orange County and central Florida.

Disney says dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods, and banquet meals will go to the food bank in Orange County. Inventory like fresh salads, greens, and cooked hot items will go to a food bank in central Florida.

