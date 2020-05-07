Disney Springs sets re-opening date

Orlando's Disney Springs will begin phased a reopening on May 20, Disney Springs Vice President Matt Simon announced Thursday.

In a Disney Parks Blog post, Simon said the outdoor shopping center will implement several operational changes to put the health of guests and Disney cast members at the forefront of their plans to reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the new changes will include "enhanced safety measures, increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members."

Simon also mentioned that Disney Springs will have limitations on capacity, parking and operating hours.

The announcement comes just two days after The Walt Disney Company announced that Shanghai Disneyland will reopen on May 11. The park has been closed since Jan. 25 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

While Disney Springs is set to begin a phased reopening later this month, the rest of Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed, including theme parks and resort hotels. But Simon pointed out that they will "apply learnings and ideas from leaders in the health and travel industries" and "talk to our unions" as they prepare for some cast members to return to work."

"Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we navigate through this process as responsibly as we can," said Simon.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, also remains closed indefinitely.