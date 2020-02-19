Dispatch workers in Marion County receive increased wages

Dispatch workers in Marion County are now getting a raise from its commissioners.

The commission unanimously approved the increased pay plan for the public safety communications department yesterday.

The increase comes after a report found their wages were below other North Central Florida Counties.

The consultant report found that the starting pay for telecommunicators was below many other departments for those including Alachua and the city of Ocala.

The resolution raises workers' base salary by over $7,000 per year.

