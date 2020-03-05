Dixie County Sheriff's Office bring neglected dogs home

It's been over a week since The Dixie County Sheriff's Office arrested five individuals responsible for the neglect of over 140 dogs.

Major Scott Harden in the Dixie County Sheriff's Office says the conditions that the dogs were living in was the worst he had ever seen before, “Deplorable … it’s just … I just can’t imagine really,” he said.

Many people in the area have recently spoke out after seeing pictures and videos of the home, thinking their lost dog may have been one of those dogs rescued. In efforts to reunite the families with the dogs, Major Harden and his team made forms for the people to fill out, which they then send to the Humane Society to pair.

"When we get the forms, we get the photographs, we try to send it to them that day. So far we’ve gotten responses the same day or the following day," said Harden.

The charges on the individuals arrested are currently being evaluated as some of them may possibly be upgraded to felonies.