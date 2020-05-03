Dixie County community pays it forward for high school seniors

Even though school is canceled due to the coronavirus, the Dixie County community didn't forget about the graduating class of 2020.

Driving through Cross City, on U.S. Hwy 19, you can't miss the 107 posters of Dixie County High School seniors, or, the one-dozen banners congratulating the graduates on all their hard work.

It's an incredible gesture by a community who really cares about its young people.

The effort was spearheaded by Senior Class sponsor Deanna Roberts, who said she got the idea from other communities posting on social media.

"“It was a facebook post that was posted last Thursday and it said ya know that we would like to do something to recognize the seniors and I said I would love some help."

The goal was to raise $1,600 to pay for the posters and banners.

In just about two hours, countless people from the community had donated enough money to reach the targeted goal.

Even during this extremely odd time, Deanna said she wasn't surprised at all by the public's generosity.

“You will never find another county like Dixie County. They are truly, it’s just an amazing place to live. All of us are in it together for each other.”

Each senior will receive their poster on graduation day as a keepsake.