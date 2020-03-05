Dixie County Sheriff's deputy arrested after fatal crash

After Scott Anderson resigned early Thursday, the Dixie County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested.

The now former deputy faces charges of vehicular homicide after FHP troopers say he and killed a man on a moped May 8th, 2019.

An official with the Dixie County Sheriff's Office told TV20 Scott Anderson was driving his patrol car when he crashed into 30-year-old Walter Gibson of Gainesville.

The crash happened on SR-26 West of Trenton. Anderson is being held at the Alachua County Jail on an out of county warrant.

The bond is set at $100,000 dollars.