Doctor and nurse are now TikTok famous

A doctor and nurse are using TikTok to educate the public about coronavirus.

Dr. Rose Marie Leslie and nurse Miki Rai have over 1 million followers between them as they educate them about coronavirus. (Source: CNN)

Dr. Rose Marie Leslie and Miki Rai have over 1 million followers between them.

“There is a large community of medical professionals that are on social media,” Leslie said.

“We are all kind of talking to each other and coming up with unified messaging related to COVID-19 that’s all coming from the trusted sources that we look to.”

Their videos keep it light while dealing with serious topics.

“Instead of just posting dances for fun, I paired those dances with educational content so that I could teach people about coronavirus in a way that is receptive to the way they want to receive that information,” Rai said.

Many of the tips target kids and teens.

“While you may be young and you might be healthy, you can go out and you can be a vector to transmit this disease to the people that you love, whether it’s your parents or your grandparents who might not be so lucky and so young and healthy like you are,” said Rai.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.