Dogs rescued from hoarding, cruelty situation in Suwannee County



The Chief Sheriff's Deputy tells TV20 that over 70 dogs are being rescued from a hoarding and cruelty situation.

They're being taken to a shelter in McAlpin, some with injuries and in need of medical care.

This comes after nearly 140 dogs were rescued from a similar situation in Dixie County, where five people were arrested. The Humane Society of the United States took those rescued animals to an undisclosed shelter.

