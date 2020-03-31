Dollar General confirms an employee of the Alachua distribution center tested positive for COVID-19

Dollar General confirmed in a press release to TV20, an employee at their Alachua distribution center tested positive for COVID-19.

They say all of their employees at the facility have been notified, but no other information regarding the employee that tested positive will be disclosed to protect their privacy.

Once they learned of the diagnosis, the company says they halted all operations at the distribution center.

The company says they expect to resume operations after an extensive cleaning is done that way they can continue to support the essential work and services that the stores are performing for the communities they serve.

