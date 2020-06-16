FHP troopers find Dollar General semi-truck on fire along I-75

Two lanes on Interstate 75 in Columbia County were blocked after a vehicle caught on fire Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to calls about a Dollar General semi-truck that had caught on fire at 6:05 a.m.

Troopers found the semi stopped on the shoulder of the road on I-75 at mile marker 430. No other cars were involved and no injuries were reported, troopers said.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire and later reopened roads at 10:30 a.m.