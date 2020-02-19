Domestic violence shelters waiting on state investigation into fund scandal

A state investigation into potentially mismanaged funds by the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence is ongoing. A letter sent to Governor Ron Desantis earlier this week from local shelter's executives demanded the coalition's board of directors resign.

Lori Slaven runs the Lee Conlee House in Palatka, FL. She signed onto the letter and says this situation never should have happened in the first place.

"We were shocked. We did not know. All of our trust was in the FCADV to administer funds and to do it ethically. “

One board member in charge of the funds was Theresa Beachy. The former treasurer and finance chair is also the director of Peaceful Paths, a domestic violence shelter in Gainesville.

We asked board president of Peaceful Paths, Lyn Williams, what he thought about Beachy’s involvement in the scandal

"In my talking to her and others, I don’t believe she had any role in it, any part of it, that she even knew what was going on as far as that goes, I really believe that.”

TV20 did speak to Theresa Beachy. She wouldn’t go on camera and declined to comment.

On Friday Governor Desantis will sign to move the funding from the coalition to the department of children and families.