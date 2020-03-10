Doping scandal has connections to Horse Capital

More than two dozen horse trainers, veterinarians, and drug distributors have been accused of participating in a widespread international doping scheme, New York officials say.

Among those accused is Jason Servis - the trainer of Maximum Security.

The horse which crossed the finish line first at the Kentucky Derby, only to be disqualified for knocking into a rival horse. The horse also spent some time training in Marion County.

Officials are calling this a cruel and systematic case of doping of racehorses.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman unveiled the charges Monday in Manhattan federal court.

"This is the most far-reaching prosecution of racehorse doping in the history of the Department of Justice. The defendants who we charged today engaged in this conduct, not for the love of the sport, and certainly not out of care for the horses, but for money,” Berman said.

Officials say that the scheme covered horse races in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky -- and also stretched to the United Arab Emirates.

According to the indictment, 27 people are accused of manufacturing, distributing and receiving adulterated and misbranded performance-enhancing drugs for racehorses.

By using these drugs, it can mask the horses' ability to feel pain, which can lead to a horse overexerting itself, causing accidents, broken limbs, and often times death.

Equine advocates in Marion County say change needs to happen now.

"I feel that this is a step in the direction of improving all of these things and bringing horse racing back into the respect that it really deserves for the work that goes into it to bring these horses to the race track,” said Director of Equine Engagement for the Ocala CEP, Louisa Barton.

According to the indictment, at the head of it all was big-time trainer, Jorge Navarro.

Both Jason Servis and Navarro made more than 30 million dollars each in their racing careers.