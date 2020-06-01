Downtown Ocala Golf Cart Guidelines

Starting Monday, anyone with a permit in downtown Ocala will be able to drive golf carts, mini trucks, and low-speed vehicles. certain streets.

Just some of the roads include south of Silver Springs Boulevard and North of 17th Street.



Before heading out onto the roads you need to make sure your golf cart is registered with the city, this will include a one time fee of $30.



Anyone wanting to use golf carts in Downtown Ocala must adhere to the rules and regulations outlined by the city including golf carts not being allowed to operate on sidewalks.



According to the ordinance, everyone must park in the spot designated for their respective vehicle. Golf carts are not allowed to operate from sunset to sunrise unless they have certain features including headlights, brake lights, turn signals, and a windshield. Drivers must have a valid driver's license and also follow all posted road signs and the rules of the road.



A spokesperson for the city of Ocala told TV20 late last month quote "All the things that go with using a motorized vehicle, those same rules apply to a golf cart."



The city will host a 'golf cart clinic' on June 6th for anybody who has questions or needs help registering.

To find out more information about the guidelines click here.