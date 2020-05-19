Dozens of hopefuls wait in line for Mi Apa drive-thru hiring event

Employers and employees have taken a big hit during the pandemic.

Yet adjustments to occupancy limits, the restaurant industry could take a turn for the better.

Mi Apa in Gainesville could benefit from the county’s most updated order. The restaurant will be as busy as every between to-go, curbside, drive-thru and now dine-in orders.

Mi Apa in Alachua and Gainesville hosted a job fair to help with the overload of orders they’ve received.

“For us it was very quick, we did do planning ahead of time,” said Mi Apa owner Peter Ynigo.

They kept their staff throughout the pandemic but they are now looking to bring on 25 people to their team.

Staff quickly adjusted to capacity limits and CDC guidelines.

Management said they’re ready to teach anyone the rules of the restaurant, but they’re looking for someone who can spread a smile.

When the interviewees check in outside, give their phone number and wait for a text from the hiring managers. Dozens of people attended and formed a line waiting in their cars to show they’re a good fit for the job.

