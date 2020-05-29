Protesters gather outside Central Florida home of Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd’s death

A Minneapolis police officer seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death in police custody did not leave the Midwest to live in his west Orange County home, deputies said Friday.

Rumors on social media swirled overnight that Derek Chauvin, one of four Minneapolis police officers fired after the incident, relocated to his Central Florida home after protests following Floyd’s death turned violent in Minneapolis.

Orange County deputies released a statement on Twitter Friday stating that Chauvin is not at his home and has no plans to come to the area after protesters gathered in front of his Windermere home.

Minnesota officials announced just after 1 p.m. Friday that Chauvin was arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd.

“For the safety of our community, we have verified that the Minneapolis Police Department officer with a home in Windermere in unincorporated Orange County is not at that home, and has no plans to be in the area,” deputies said.

Deputies said there had been no calls for service at Chauvin’s home before Thursday, when two calls came in but no reports were filed.

Deputies said there have been several calls Friday morning as well and that deputies are in the area in to ensure the safety of residents nearby.

“We are aware that there are some protesters in front of that house, but OCSO has had no issues with anyone on scene,” deputies said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina, as well as other local law enforcement leaders, have spoken out about Floyd’s death. In a statement, Mina called Floyd’s death “inexcusable, indefensible, and in my opinion unlawful.”

“We must hold those responsible accountable for their actions. Our profession must improve... Now,” Mina said in a tweet.