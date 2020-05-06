Dr. Naima Brown of Santa Fe College chosen for National Presidential Fellowship for community college leaders

One of the just 40 community college leaders selected for a fellowship is from north central Florida.

Santa Fe College's Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Naima Brown, was selected for the upcoming class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship.

The program prepares the next generation of community college presidents to help colleges achieve equitable levels of student success.

"In the future you are going to see us being more nimble to meet students where they are and to deliver those much-needed services," Brown said.

Brown was hired as a part-time faculty member at the college in 1999.

In 2000, she became a full-time faculty member by being hired as a professor of Sociology.

Brown became an interim vice president of student affairs in 2012 and officially held the position since 2013.

"I'm really honored to be a part of this initiative and to be involved in this program which is not just going to impact me but it's going to impact Santa Fe College and our students."

Fellows will be mentored by current and former community college presidents to develop ways to help students in and after college.

The 10-month fellowship will begin in July.