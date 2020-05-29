Drive-Up food drive benefits local food bank

The Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors is helping the community and one local organization.

The Association of Realtors is hosting a food drive on Friday and will be collecting non-perishable food items as well as monetary donations. They are also asking for people to donate non-food items.

This drive will benefit Bread of The Mighty Food Bank. Some of the areas the food bank serves include Alachua, Gilchrist, Dixie, and Levy counties.

At the event last week, the Association of Realtors was able to provide over 16,000 meals for the community. They are hoping to double that number this week.

It will be a drive-up food drive, so there will be minimal contact. The food bank said they are thankful for the support of this local organization.

They will be collecting donations from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm at their office on Northwest 80th Boulevard.