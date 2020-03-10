Intoxicated driver found asleep at the wheel in Marion County

Deputies say a man passed out at the wheel while stopped at a red light after a night of drinking. Marion County Sheriff's deputies say Julio Oduardo-Rodriguez was passed out with his car running and in drive with his foot on the brake.

Deputies parked a patrol car at his bumper to keep it from rolling back and repeatedly knocked on the car to wake him up.

They say Oduardo-Rodriguez tried to drive away when he did wake up. Deputies broke the window and arrested the 47-year-old on a DUI charge.