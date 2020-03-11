Burnt tire doesn't stop driver of stolen truck in Suwannee chase

A man led sheriff's deputies on a dangerous chase in Suwannee County.

Robert Burgess of Live Oak stole a vehicle from the parking lot of the Jiffy Food store on U.S. 90 West Saturday, deputies said.

Deputies later located Burgess and tried to stop him. Officers set up stop strips that flattened one of the truck's tires. Burgess kept driving even after the tire caught fire and fell off.

He also tried ramming several patrol cars but was forced to stop when the truck would no longer drive.