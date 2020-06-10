Driver involved in hit & run death of 14-year-old teen gets 7 years behind bars

In October of 2019, Brandon Holt was found to be involved in a hit and run that killed 14-year-old Hannah Brown. Today was his sentencing. It was held at the Alachua County Criminal Justice Center.

After hearing emotion-filled speeches from family and friends of both Brown and Holt, Judge James Colaw decided that seven years behind bars and seven years of probation was the fair sentencing for Holt.

Because Holt left the scene, he’s not criminally accountable for Brown's death. Holt had supposedly been carelessly driving -- which is a civil infraction that is insufficient to base a criminal charge on. For a criminal charge to have been made, there would have to of been evidence of impairment or reckless driving, which police found no evidence of. The known fact is that Holt left scene. As a result, he’s charged with:

-One count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death

-One count of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury

-One charge of tampering with physical evidence

Holt does have a prior record including that of domestic battery, assault, cruelty to animals, and possession of marijuana.

“All I can say is I am sorry. My son is not an animal," Holt's mother said, "he is wrong for what he did but he is not an animal. He’s a good kid.”

Brown's mother said she was expecting the sentencing to go much different. “I don’t think it’s enough," she said, "I was hoping he would get at least fifteen to twenty years.”

Holt will not be eligible for early probation and, in addition to having his license suspended for three years, will also serve 200 hours of community service at a trauma center.