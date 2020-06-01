Drowning death in Suwannee County

The Suwannee county sheriff's office found the body of a man they say drowned at Little River Springs and the Suwannee River.

A 28-year-old man jumped into the water Sunday afternoon right where the river connects with the spring. Witnesses say he never came back to the surface. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office dive team assisted the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission in the search until late last night.

Rescue teams started searching again Monday morning. That's when they located the man's body. The victim's identity has not been released yet.