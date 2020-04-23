Dry cleaning business re-opens with a little assistance

When Alachua County's stay-at-home order first went into effect, dry cleaning was still considered an essential business. We'll show you how one Alachua County dry cleaner found a way to re-open.

They tried to remain open for the first week of the order but realized quickly it wasn't possible.

Co-owner John Hamilothoris said, "the problem that we experienced like back in 2007 with the recession, that was bad. This was instantaneous. Over the course of a week sales pretty much cratered."

John Hamilothoris says he applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan which will help him pay employees for 8 weeks so they've re-opened. "These people want to work they don't want to sit home and get some sort of benefit or something, they want to get up in the morning knowing they have someplace to go. They want to be productive and contribute and then going home and take care of their families so it's a good thing."

Gilles Maillart is also co-owner of On The Spot dry cleaning who said, "just by the reactions a lot of big thank you, awesome, thank you so everybody was very pleased we decided to re-open."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "after Alachua County's stay-at-home order went into effect On The Spot dry cleaners as a whole suddenly saw revenues drop down to around 25 percent of what they'd do in a week. Now that they've re-opened they say that number is up to around 40 or 45 percent but at least it's a step in the right direction.

Both owners say the next hardest obstacle to overcome is getting back to profitability. And while they acknowledged they're still doing better than many businesses that may never recover, they say until everyone is back to work there will always be fewer clothes to clean.

Hamilothoris explained, "a lot of those businesses that are not essential are customers that are essential to us. So it's kind of problematic when you close down the community you have a ripple effect, and I understand why and I think everybody is doing the right thing. Still, when somebody loses their job they don't need cleaning which our job is."

They also mentioned safety-wise the virus doesn't survive as long on clothes as it does on other surfaces, still employees are wiping down any surfaces touched by dirty clothes after every load.