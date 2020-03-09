Dueling Afghan leaders both declare themselves president

Afghanistan’s incumbent president and his main political challenger have both sworn themselves in as president.

The rival inauguration ceremonies for incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah were held at the exact same time Monday.

That’s thrown the next and crucial step in the U.S.-Taliban peace deal into chaos.

Washington’s peace envoy was reportedly going back and forth between the two Afghan rivals into the early hours Monday.

The Afghan government and the Taliban are supposed to hold talks on a road map for the country’s future. But the disputed election means the Afghan government side appears unable to present a united front.

Ghani was declared the winner of last September’s election. Abdullah has charged fraud in the vote.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.