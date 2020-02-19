Duke and Duchess of Sussex to begin new life on March 31

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are breaking free of the royal family starting March 31. The couple’s office released an update Wednesday on the plans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Along with giving the date Harry and Meghan’s new stepped-down status within the royal family becomes official, their office announced a number of royal engagements.

Harry is set to attend an Invictus Games event on Feb. 28 with singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Harry and Meghan have begun a new life in Canada after choosing financial freedom over being full-time members of the monarchy.

