Gainesville duo attempts to rob car for drugs

Two Gainesville men are facing charges after they tried to rob two others in the middle of their drug deal Friday night.

Alachua County deputies say Kensha Williams, 20, and Marvin King, 18, approached a car with two men and a three-year-old inside.

The passengers were in the Linton Oaks neighborhood to sell narcotics.

Williams and King pulled out guns and asked them for their drugs and money. When the victims tried to escape, Williams fired his gun multiple times.

King is charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault. Williams who is a member of the 4K gang is charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted murder.