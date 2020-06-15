ER changes at AdventHealth Ocala, hospital addresses COVID-19

It's been a tough few months for staffers at North Central Florida hospitals as they adapt to COVID-19.

With the development of the COVID-19 virus, the people at AdventHealth Ocala implemented different processes and procedures.

This includes adding COVID-19 screening when patients or visitors enter the hospital.

"We identify people who are a potential COVID risk and we take those people and we separate them into a separate triage area. We do that specially because we want to make sure those patients aren't exposing that potential risk to other patients and make sure this is a very very safe environment,” Director of Emergency Services at AdventHealth Ocala, Dr. Ken Barrick said.

Different technologies have been brought into the hospital to help keep both patients an staff safe, including this foot sanitizer.

And with all of the unknowns associated with the virus, these practices have become the 'new normal' for hospital staff.

Officials will continue to follow these procedures, so they can be prepared for whatever might happen.

"There's talks of developments of vaccines, there's talks about opportunities for different treatment protocols but we have to be really safe. We have to realize this situation isn't going anywhere and time fast and we have to be a head of the curve,” Barrick said.

But they want patients to know that they don't have to be scared.

"COVID is a scary thing, there no question about it but when managed correctly, this is the absolute safest place for you to be,” he added.

With temperature checks, mask use, and social distancing officials said they're doing everything they can to make hospitals a safe place.