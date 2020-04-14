Early morning hit and run leaves one pedestrian dead

New details are being released about a deadly crash Tuesday morning involving a logging truck and a pedestrian. It happened on Waldo Road near University Avenue around 6:50 AM.



The Gainesville Police Department said the pedestrian's body was lying in the middle of the road when they arrived on the scene.

Witnesses said the truck didn't stop, but police said the driver of the truck was detained and is cooperating. Gainesville police said the driver told them they did not realize they hit someone.



This crash is still under investigation, and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.