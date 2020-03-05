Early voting in NCFL

Early voting is getting started for the presidential primary and municipal elections. Any registered voter can submit their ballot.

The Alachua County supervisor of elections office tells us that they're stocked with hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and reminded their staff of common-sense precautions like washing your hands and not touching your face.

TJ Pyche, director of communications at the Alachua County supervisor of elections says, "One of the things that the folks who are concerned about the coronavirus can do is they can request the vote by mail ballot. They can do so through 5 pm Saturday, March 7. We send the ballot to your house, return postage is prepaid. It's an easy way to vote, easy way to make your voice heard and it would prevent you from having to go to an early voting site or polling place."

For early voting, voters need picture and signature identification such as a state-issued ID or a U.S. passport. Any registered voter can vote by mail.

Pyche adds, "One of the big myths that we work to dispel is that vote by mail ballots are counted last. That's not the case, those are counted publicly, begins about a week before the election for this upcoming election. And again it's done in public, those ones are counted as they come in in many cases and we want to make sure that people are comfortable with the vote by mail process.

The six early voting locations in Gainesville are:

Alachua County supervisor of elections office, Tower Road library, Millhopper library, and the Reitz Union.

In the city of Alachua, it's the Legacy Park Center and in Hawthorne, the Orange Heights Baptist church.

Early voting starts tomorrow at 9 am in Alachua County and any voter can vote at any location.

In Marion, Columbia, Gilchrist, Union and Dixie counties, early voting starts this Saturday.

Early voting started in Levy County on March 2.

