Early voting opens in Alachua County

Friday marked the first day of early voting in Alachua county.

There are six early voting locations in the county including the Supervisor of Elections Office, the Millhopper and Tower Road branch libraries, Legacy Park, the Reitz Union, and new this year, Orange Heights Baptist Church which is replacing the Melrose location.

The precincts will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until March 14.

If you are interested in voting by mail, the deadline to request that option is Saturday at 5 p.m.