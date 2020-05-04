Eldercare brings food and comfort to seniors in Alachua County

We've seen the community come together in many different ways across North Central Florida during the pandemic. Staff and volunteer at ElderCare of Alachua County are doing their part by providing meals, groceries and conversation to those who need it the most.

Eldercare has been providing meals to seniors in Alachua County through Meals-On-Wheels for more than 20 years. This year, of course, they’re facing an unprecedented situation and demand.

“We’re serving over 700 meals today," Anthony Clarizio, Executive Director, said, "We’re adding about 10 new seniors a day. We’ve already added four or five new routes. So, instantly we had to put a call out to the community."

Luckily, that call was answered. One volunteer, Davis Cury, is a UF rising senior. On his third day of volunteering for ElderCare, he said he's glad he is able to contribute to the community.

"Everybody has been very appreciative," he said, "very happy to receive the meals we have been giving them. It’s great to be a part of making that difference."

But, you can never have too many volunteers. "There’s definitely a need for people to come and volunteer with us. You should definitely try to get involved with meals on wheels,” Cury said.

Along with the local support, ElderCare also received government aide through stimulus funds.

"Once the stimulus dollars flowed down into Alachua County, we were able to add some additional services," Clarizio said.

Those services included adding breakfast to what used to just be the lunch delivery, as well as grocery delivery and phone call assurance.

“Now that they are no longer allowed to leave the house, we are worried about social isolation. So, we set up a frequency of calls. We have staff members or volunteers call, whether it is once a day, once a week, or once a month … just to check in with them to make sure they’re OK. But, more importantly, just to offer some exchange of conversation,“ Clarizio said.

It's just a few hours that you may take out of your day … to make someone else's.

The stimulus funding that the organization has been using for the program is expected to support them through 2021. Sign up to volunteer here