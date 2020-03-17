Election Day In North-Central Florida

The polls are open and one North-Central Florida Supervisor of Elections wants to make sure poll workers and voters are prepared.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections says that information was shared with poll workers urging them to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth and avoid people who are sick. At each polling location will be hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes.



Voting numbers are actively coming and in Alachua County as of 12:00 PM over 6,100 voters have gone out to the polls. In Dixie County over 290 voters have gone out to the polls.

Early voting in the two counties was strong. In Alachua County, more than 30,000 voters submitted their ballots early. In Dixie County, more than 1,100 ballots were turned in during the early voting period.

Something people here in the sunshine state will be focusing on is the democratic nomination for president. Former Vice President Joe Biden currently has just shy of 900 delegates and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has just over 700 delegates.

If you want to stay up to date with voter turnout for Alachua County click here.

If you want to stay up to date with voter turnout for Dixie County click here.

