Emergency food drive brings in over 11,000 pounds of food

The Ocala non-profit Interfaith Emergency Services held a drive-thru food drive Wednesday.

Residents were asked to give what they could, and boy did they deliver.

Mac and cheese, and jello packs, were just some of the items being donated the 'Emergency Drive-thru Food Drive' which will be given to children in need through the Food 4 Kids program.

The donations from the food drive will go to helping just shy of 2,000 children, who rely on Interfaith.

The donations were collected 'drive-thru' style, so donors didn't have to park or get out of their cars.

With schools shut down, this has several residents thinking about the children going without during this time.

"The people that need it really appreciate it and there's a lot of people that need it, like 2/3 of the kids in school are food depended on the schools to feed them breakfast and lunches, so we thinking about those kids all of the time," Resident Dodge Schwartzburg said.

At the end of the food drive, 11,992 pounds of food was donated.