Employee at Alachua County Sheriff's office recognized for work saving sexual abuse survivor

An employee at the Alachua County Sheriff’s office is being honored for her working rescuing a sexual abuse survivor.

The sheriff’s office named Cherie Muse as its 2019 employee of the year.

Muse earned the award after the telecommunicator received a text from a 15-year-old girl who was sexually battered by a man.

The girl was alone with him at an unknown location.

Muse used the girl’s descriptions of landmarks to help lead deputies to the girl.

Deputies said Muse could have saved the girl’s life that day.