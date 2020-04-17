Encouragement Day lifts spirits at Ronald McDonald House



Countless signs and elaborate chalk art decorated the parking lot of Ronald McDonald House for the first-ever encouragement day.

Emily Pridgen, director of house operations and program at the Ronald McDonald House said, "We have groups coming in and making sweets and treats, cooking breakfast, making dinner doing family actives, that we're no longer allowed to do because of this virus going around and I thought we need our families to feel loved and hugs from the community. And so we can't give them hugs so what can we do?"

The Ronald McDonald House has received tons of support so far to spread the love to the families here.

But how did this idea come about?

Pridgen says that earlier this week, she ran into a mom who was in tears because all she wanted to do was spend the weekend with her entire family.

"And it was at that moment that she turned at me with big tears in her eyes and said I would give anything to be stuck at home with all of my family under one roof"

For the first time, the mom behind encouragement day got to see the signs as she drove in.

Kayla Stueber-Smith said, "It's nice to be encouraged, in a sense from your family away from your family. Cause like I've been here nearly six months now, some of the families that have been here a little more long term I guess you could say like me, as well as the staff. They do feel like family because we share our hurts, our struggles, you know our struggles with our children who are in the hospital."

People from the community, staff and volunteers dropped off signs and did chalk art throughout the week leading up to the big display

Jack Fugate, a volunteer said, "I thought it was gonna be ten to fifteen but it literally turned into hundreds of volunteers who have dropped off signs all day long, the words of encouragement. And as you know in life sometimes it's those little things that somebody needs to make them feel empowered and make them feel special again."

Encouragement day will live on at the Ronald McDonald House, we'll keep you updated on their next display.