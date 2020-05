COVID-19 couldn't stop Cinco de Mayo in North Central Florida.

Lines at Mexican restaurants were jam-packed. And although gatherings are prohibited, the celebration went on for one musician from Gainesville.

Entertainer Elio Piedra hosted a "Cyber Cinco de Mayo" celebration.

Sponsored by Felipe's Taqueria, Piedra had contests, videos, guests, and a lot of live music.

Performers from around the southeast skyped in to entertain home-bound revelers.