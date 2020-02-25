Events teach students how to have a safe spring break

Santa Fe College's Police Department is trying to make sure students are safe off-campus during spring break.

The “Safe Spring Break” events are also hosted by SF Student Life and the SF Counseling Center.

Safe Spring Break raises awareness and provides overall education for students regarding alcohol abuse, impaired driving and other personal safety concerns before the first week of March.

Their next event will be held tomorrow at the college’s Davis Center in Archer starting at 9 a.m. and the event at the Perry Center in Alachua will start at noon.

The event on Thursday will be held at its northwest campus in Gainesville starting at 10 a.m.