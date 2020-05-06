Extended Day Enrichment and Camp Crystal summer programs cancelled

Alachua County students will have to find new forms of summer fun after the district canceled two programs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

courtesy: pixabay

Alachua County Public Schools is canceling both its Extended Day Enrichment and Camp Crystal summer programs.

Officials say they heard from many parents who were pulling their children out over COVID-19 concerns.

Camp Crystal will provide refunds, and enrolled families will keep their place in the same session next year.

No decision has been made on summer school programs.