FAA Stiffs Gainesville Regional Airport for Coronavirus Relief Funding

In mid April the FAA announced how much money airports across the country would receive from the coronavirus aid, relief and security act, but due to a formula error Gainesville Regional Airport may have missed out on millions of dollars.

The funding to airports came in 2 parts. Part one is based on how big an airport is and the second is how much cash available and debt an airport has. Gainesville Regional Airport CEO, Allan Penksa believes that the way the FAA determined grants for the second part was wrong.

He says, "They used a pretty obscure FAA financial form. We submit audited financials every year to the FAA. This form has never been used for a grant issuance. So this particular form you had to fill out the amount of unrestricted cash and debt service that you had and 175 airports did not fill in this cash line."

Due to this, the FAA took money from airports that didn't fill out this unaudited form and gave it to the ones that did.

Penska says, "There is one airport out there that has gotten almost 50 years worth of revenues and there are many in the 8, 9, 10 year range. And then so many of us that have a few months worth and we don't know if that's going to last. "

In comparison, other florida airports similar in size to Gainesville, such as Tallahassee, Melbourne and Key West will receive around 20 million dollars in grants whereas Gainesville only gets 3.1 million. Penksa says time is running out to fix this issue.

"They could have done half the money at a time based on enplanements and then waited and gotten their formula straight and included everyone to do the second piece of it. That's about one point seven billion dollars that they could have distributed fairly, but they're choosing not to do that and I don't understand why."

Penksa tells TV20 he has emailed the FAA deliberately stating his concerns over this matter, but the only response he got was, 'we're working on it.'