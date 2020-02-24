FCADV board members to testify at State Capitol



Members of the board for the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence will testify at the State Capitol Monday afternoon.

TV20 has learned that a local domestic violence shelter director who was subpoenaed to testify has since been exempt from appearing today.

Peaceful Paths director, Theresa Beachy's testimony will be rescheduled.

The appearance follows state investigation into possible mismanaged funds.

As a board member, Beachy signed off on the over $700,000 salary and millions of dollars in paid time off for former coalition CEO Tiffany Carr.

We will bring you the latest information on today's testimony as it becomes available.