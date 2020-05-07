FDOT, Florida Trucking Association distributes free meals to truck drivers

Truck drivers received a meal of appreciation for their commitment to transport essential items items during the pandemic.

The Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Trucking Association gave out free meals to truckers at a rest stop near Ocala at Mile Marker 346.

The CEO of the Florida Trucking Association, Ken Armstrong, said the event was created to show truck drivers how much they are valued.

"Everything we eat, fuel for our car, our medicine, all of the supplies we need for our daily lives, there are truckers out there everyday, 24 hours a day getting those things where they need to be," Armstrong said. "We really appreciate everything that the trucking community does for us as individuals, and as an economy and as a society."

Chick-Fil-A, Publix, and Walmart provided the food for the giveaway.