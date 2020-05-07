FDOT is serving free lunches to truck drivers traveling through Marion County

Truck drivers across the country are playing a vital role during this pandemic.

In Marion County, the Florida Department of Transportation will show their appreciation for these essential workers on Thursday. The Florida Trucking Association and FDOT will be handing out meals to truck drivers.

The meals will be given out from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm in Ocala at the I-75 rest area on the southbound side. The rest stop is just south of exit 350 at mile marker 346.

The sponsors for the event include the Florida Trucking Association, Chick-fil-A, Publix Supermarkets, and Walmart Transportation.

According to a press release from the department of transportation, the meals will be given to any professional truck driver. The Secretary for the Florida Department of Transportation will be at the event as well as the District Five Interim Secretary for the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Trucking Association members.

