FGC president surprises students with honors and scholarships

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 5:22 AM, May 05, 2020

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB)-- While the campus has been closed, FGC president Lawrence Barrett has been staying busy surprising students. Barrett sent a team of volunteers to the homes of students who won statewide honors and those who received a full scholarship from the board of trustees. Students were congratulated and had their picture taken in front of a sign.

 