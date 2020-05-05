LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB)-- While the campus has been closed, FGC president Lawrence Barrett has been staying busy surprising students. Barrett sent a team of volunteers to the homes of students who won statewide honors and those who received a full scholarship from the board of trustees. Students were congratulated and had their picture taken in front of a sign.
FGC president surprises students with honors and scholarships
By Walker Thomas |
Posted: Tue 5:13 AM, May 05, 2020 |
Updated: Tue 5:22 AM, May 05, 2020