FHP investigating death on I-75 as hit and run

Florida Highway Patrol is treating the death of a 43 year old man South of Ocala this morning as a hit and run. Officers received a call around 7:15 Tuesday morning of a man slumped over the guardrail and when they arrived on scene the man was pronounced dead.

Troopers say they are looking for a 2014/2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Edition with damage to the front light headlight assembly and right front fender sections.

The northbound right lane of I-75 was blocked for hours this morning while deputies cleaned up the site. The man was from Ormond Beach and it still unclear why he was in the area. The body was found around mile marker 348 which is 2 miles from the closest exit.

To provide information and Tips, contact FHP at (800) 387-1290, Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 369-6880

or Corporal Jessica Sabo at 352-512-6646.