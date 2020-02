The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to monitor smoke in the area of Shands Bridge between Shands Pier Road in Clay County and SR-13 in St. Johns County.

This comes after a 1,367-acre burn in the Bayard Wildlife Management area south of Green Cove Springs.

FHP is encouraging drivers to be cautious, especially during the night time and early morning hours.

It is also reminding drivers to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid crashes and use their low beam headlights is needed.