FHP trooper charged with lewd and lascivious battery on underage victim

Marion County deputies arrested a Florida Highway Patrol trooper for allegedly sexually battering an underage girl, and officials are concerned that there might be more victims.

Detectives received a report that Christopher Delrusso, 27, was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Delrusso communicated with the victim on social media and in person. A witness saw Delrusso bring the girl into his patrol car and shut off the light.

During an interview, the victim said she had intercourse with the man. She also received sexual messages and videos from Delrusso.

On Thursday, he was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

Delrusso was released from the Marion County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Detective Sutliff at 352-368-3546.