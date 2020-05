Florida High Patrol troopers are reporting a deadly crash in Alachua County Monday morning.

They say a 29-year-old passenger was killed and a 24-year-old driver was hurt just before 2 a.m.

The two were driving east on State Road 24 but hit a mailbox and multiple trees after veering off the left side of the road.

The passenger was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was taken to UF Health Shands.