Advertisement

Facebook removes another 900 accounts linked to hate groups

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook has removed hundreds more social media accounts that it says belonged to members of two different white supremacy groups. The company announced the takedowns on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, saying it had removed more than 900 accounts from Facebook and Instagram affiliated with the Proud Boys and American Guard, two hate groups already banned from their platforms. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook has removed hundreds more social media accounts that it says belonged to members of two different white supremacy groups. The company announced the takedowns on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, saying it had removed more than 900 accounts from Facebook and Instagram affiliated with the Proud Boys and American Guard, two hate groups already banned from their platforms. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Facebook has removed another 900 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups after members discussed plans to bring weapons to protests over police killings of black people.

The accounts on Facebook and Instagram were tied to the Proud Boys and the American Guard, two hate groups already banned on those platforms.

The company announced Tuesday that it recently took down 470 accounts belonging to people affiliated with the Proud Boys and another 430 linked to members of the American Guard.

Nearly 200 other accounts linked to the groups were removed late last month.

Facebook officials have said they were already monitoring the groups' social media presence and were led to act when they spotted posts attempting to exploit the ongoing protests prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some of the accounts belonged to men reported to have participated in a brawl with protesters in Seattle, Facebook said. The company did not divulge details of the account users — such as their specific plans for protests or where in the U.S. they live.

“In both cases, we saw accounts from both organizations discussing attending protests in various US states with plans to carry weapons,” the company said in a statement. “But we did not find indications in their on-platform content they planned to actively commit violence.”

Both the Proud Boys and American Guard had been banned from Facebook for violating rules prohibiting hate speech. Facebook said it will continue to remove new pages, groups or accounts created by users trying to circumvent the ban.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman, 15 friends test positive for coronavirus after night out at Jacksonville Beach Bar

Updated: 35 minutes ago
40-year-old health care worker says she regrets not taking precautions

National

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

National

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

Latest News

National

AP-NORC poll: Sweeping change in US views of police violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KAT STAFFORD and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
About half of American adults now say police violence against the public is a “very” or “extremely” serious problem.

National

Ford to bring back its iconic Mustang Mach 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Originally introduced in 1969, it’s one of the automaker’s most iconic performance cars.

News

Judge orders release of Charlie Ely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Charlie Ely, one of the five defendants involved in the murder of Seath Jackson in Marion County, will be released from jail as early as Wednesday.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020.

National

New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
New York’s governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

National

Pelosi requiring masks for lawmakers for House hearings

Updated: 6 hours ago
The requirement does not apply to the House floor, where a Republican lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus was recently seen without a face covering.